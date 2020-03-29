Lampard, Solskjaer, Arteta urge people to stay at home amid coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Football managers Frank Lampard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta have urged people to stay at home amid coronavirus pandemic.

"To help save lives, you must stay home. Only leave your home to buy essential food, medicine or for individual exercise and always stay two metres apart. This is an urgent message: stay home, protect the NHS, save lives," said Lampard in a video shared by Chelsea on Twitter.

In a video shared by Manchester United, Solskjaer said: "Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives."

"I encourage everybody to be responsible and stay at home as much as possible," said Arteta in a video posted by Arsenal.

The spread of coronavirus is continuing to wreak havoc all around the world and has forced the postponement of various competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Due to COVID-19, the professional games in England have also been postponed until no earlier than 30 April.

Worldwide infections surpassed 640,000 with nearly 30,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

