Lampard terms Kante 'one of the best players in the world'

London [UK], May 3 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on N'Golo Kante saying that he the is "one of the best players in the world".

However, Kante failed to impress this season as he suffered ankle and muscle injuries which restricted him to 22 appearances so far.

"We obviously need N'Golo Kante in our team, one of the best players in the world. I knew that before becoming manager of Chelsea, I know that from working with him. We, unfortunately, haven't been able to have him much this year, but going forward we want him fit and ready to go," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

The football season has been brought to an indefinite halt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on Thursday put an end to the 2019-2020 football season, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) being declared as the champions of Ligue 1.

Lampard further stated that Kante has been a "huge miss" for the team this season.

"This season he has played about 40 per cent of our games. Even then it's been difficult for him. I've really felt for him on an individual level," he said.

"He's been a huge miss for us. Looking forward, and whenever a restart comes, we want to get him in his best shape," Lampard added. (ANI)

