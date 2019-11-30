Lampard's decision to leave Chelsea was 'very good experience' for his career: Pellegrini

Leeds [UK], Nov 30 (ANI): West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has said that Frank Lampard's decision to leave Chelsea was a 'very good experience' for his career.

"When you want to be a manager, you must want to learn as much as you can. During your career as a player, you see different people who manage the club in different ways and play different football. You can win titles in a number of different ways, and you choose one of those," Goal.com quoted Pellegrini, as saying.

"For Frank Lampard, it was a very good experience for his career not to have always been at Chelsea. I know he started with West Ham, but for the most part of his professional career he was at Chelsea," he added.

The current manager of Chelsea, Lampard, played for the club but later shifted to Manchester City. After his stint with Manchester City, Lampard joined New York City FC.

Pellegrini said that going to Manchester City helped Lampard improve as a manager.

"To go to Manchester City, to see another way of playing football, that helped him to improve as a manager and I'm very happy for him," he said.

"Every player tries to learn from the way you work. Of course, [as a player] you are always talking with different players, but I think you learn more from seeing," added Pellegrini. (ANI)

