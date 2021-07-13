Lando Norris left 'shaken' after having watch stolen at Wembley

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): British Formula 1 driver Lando Norris was left 'shaken' after he was mugged following England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy at the Wembley Stadium here.

Norris was one of many sporting figures and celebrities present at Sunday's showpiece alongside former England's player David Beckham and Hollywood star Tom cruise.

The 21-year-old had his £40,000 watch stolen en route to his McLaren sports car just outside Wembley. The British motor racing team revealed that a police investigation is underway and, although Lando was left unhurt, he is still in shock after the incident.



"McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken," McLaren stated in a release.

"Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend. As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further."

The Metropolitan Police made 49 arrests for a variety of offences during and following the European Championship final. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor has said of the ugly scenes, as per Goal.com: "Throughout the course of the Euros tournament, the vast majority of people have watched the matches responsibly and safely, and enjoyed the build-up to last night's final.

"However, the unacceptable scenes we saw yesterday were a small number of people intent on using the football as an excuse to behave appallingly towards other members of the public and officers."

Elsewhere on the field, Azzurri defeated England 3-2 on penalties after the normal 90-minute action had finished at 1-1 and even extra time was not able to break the deadlock between both teams. (ANI)

