Last season was wonderful, historical: Liverpool's Adrian

Salzburg [Austria], Aug 20 (ANI): Liverpool's Adrian has said that the last season was wonderful and historical for the club but insisted that they will now all be focused on the 2020-2021 season.

Jurgen Klopp-led side had won the 2019-2020 season of the Premier League after finishing the season with 99 points, 18 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

Adrian's comments came after the announcement of the Premier League fixtures for the 2020-2021 season. The next season is set to begin on September 12.

"It is like everything is coming closer and closer and closer. We now know all the fixtures from the beginning until the end, all the tough periods, and the Christmas period as well. In between, we're going to have different competitions, the cups and Champions League," the club's official website quoted Adrian as saying.

"It will be a nice season, but tough. Last season was wonderful and historical, but now we're going to be in the present and we face a big challenge in front of us," he added.

Liverpool will commence the defense of their title with a home game against newly-promoted Leeds United on September 12. (ANI)

