Last thing I am thinking about is the table: Guardiola as Man City secure top spot on PL standings

West Bromwich [UK], January 27 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted that the "last thing I am thinking is about the table" after his side secured the top spot on the Premier League standings.

Manchester City registered an impressive 5-0 victory over West Bromwich here on Wednesday, taking their winning streak in the Premier League to seven. With this victory, Manchester City have taken their points tally to 41, one ahead of Manchester United.

"The last thing I am thinking is about the table. Now I want to get home safe, have a few days off and then Sheffield United," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.



"This is all I am concerned about. Today we have just finished the first half of the season. The important thing is to be calm, like when we were 12th in the table. This is the Premier League. It is so tough. You see the teams up front like Leicester and West Ham and they look unbeatable. Every game is so complicated. It is important we have a good run and realise why we are here and go to the next one," he added.

During the match, Ilkay Gundogan scored the opening goal, putting Manchester City ahead in the sixth minute. Joao Cancelo doubled the lead with a curling strike before Gundogan scored his second of the match.

Riyad Mahrez made it four with a fierce shot from the right-hand side of the penalty area. Raheem Sterling then found the back of the net in the 57th minute, sealing the final scoreline.

Manchester City will now take on Sheffield United on Saturday. (ANI)

