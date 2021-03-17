Last two games have been more like us: Robertson wants Liverpool to 'carry on' with winning momentum

Wolverhampton [UK], March 16 (ANI): Liverpool's Andrew Robertson is pleased with the team's back-to-back victories and said that the "last two games have been more like us."

Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig in the Champions League before registering a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday. Robertson's side was on a two-match losing streak in the Premier League before the Wolves clash.

"Of course when you're winning everything is good. You want to keep playing and keep that momentum, but this has been the longest [we've had] without any internationals. Sometimes it's nice to go and represent your country and be around different faces again, different ways of playing and stuff like that. Hopefully, we can all come back fit and healthy and refreshed," Robertson told Liverpoolfc.com, when asked if the international fixtures come at a frustrating time given the last two results.



"It's quite unique this situation that we don't play this weekend but it's valuable time for us. We've played a lot of games and I'm definitely looking forward to a couple of days off. It's important that when we come back we try to carry on where we left off because these last two games have been more like us: ugly to play against, tough to defend against and we have taken chances when it's mattered. So hopefully that continues for the rest of the season, because we're going to need it. If we do that, let's see where we end up," he added.

During the match, Wolves' goalkeeper Rui Patricio suffered a head injury after a collision with his team-mate Conor Coady and left the field on a stretcher after lengthy treatment. Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo, after the match, offered a positive update on Patricio, saying that the player is 'OK' and totally conscious.

Reflecting on the same, Robertson said: "It's horrible. The longer it goes, you start worrying and football becomes irrelevant at that point. The goalkeeper has family and you start worrying for him. I spoke to one of their coaches and he seemed to be conscious when he was coming off on the stretcher so that's one positive, but I'm sure they won't know the extent of it quite yet. It's not nice to see, it's horrible." (ANI)

