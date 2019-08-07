Laurent Koscielny joins Ligue 1 side Bordeaux

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Arsenal's centre-back Laurent Koscielny on Tuesday left the team and will join Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux.

The centre-back has made 353 appearances for the club since signing from Lorient in 2010. He was part of Arsenal's Emirates FA Cup-winning squads in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Laurent, who started his career in the French second division at Guingamp in 2004, has played 51 matches for France and was entering the final year of his current contract with Arsenal.

Arsenal thanked Laurent for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future. (ANI)

