Learning from Igor Stimac is wonderful, says Sahal Samad

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Indian team midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad on Monday said that training with the team and learning from Igor Stimac has been a wonderful experience.

"Training with the team and learning from the new coach has been wonderful. We are looking to keep and pass the ball while attacking. We aim to create multiple threats for our opponents," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Samad as saying.

Samad who made his International debut recently is trying to do his best to get selected for the next game.

"I am trying my best. I have worn the National jersey but I know I have a lot to do. I have to keep working hard, and get selected for the next set of games," Samad added.

The 22-year-old started playing football in the eighth standard for his school team. The turning point came in for Samad when he moved to India from UAE.



"I first played football for my school team in the 8th standard. Then I started playing 7s in Dubai and joined an Academy as well. However, the turning point came when I shifted to India," Samad said.

AIFF Men's Emerging Footballer of the Year 2018-19, Samad added that senior players have so much experience and can teach a lot on and off the field.

"There's so much one can learn from the senior players! They have a wealth of experience and teach us a lot on and off the pitch. Small tips such as taking care of our diet, dealing with pressure, playing our natural game, go a long way in helping newcomers like us," Samad concluded.

India have their first two matches in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup. India first lost to Tajikistan 4-2 and then DPR Korea defeated Blue Tigers 5-2.

India will play against Syria in the next match of the tournament on July 16. (ANI)

