Leon Goretzka extends contract with Bayern Munich till 2026

Munich [Germany], September 16 (ANI): FC Bayern Munich on Thursday extended Leon Goretzka's contract, which was originally due to run until June 2022, till 2026.

"We've won everything there is to win over the past three years. But what would be even better than winning titles is confirming and repeating these successes. We want to build on this in the coming years," said the 26-year-old in an official release.

"The team, the club and the environment are not just highly professional, but also familiar. This mixture is one of the things that guarantees success at this club. I'm very happy to be extending my contract until 2026," he added.



Goretzka came to Bayern in 2018 from FC Schalke 04 and has since won three Bundesliga titles, the DFB Cup twice, the DFL Supercup three times, as well as the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020.

The midfielder has scored 25 goals in 118 competitive games so far.

Herbert Hainer, FC Bayern President said: "Leon Goretzka is an ideal match for FC Bayern for many reasons. On the one hand, his athletic qualities are valued across Europe. On the other hand, he is a personality beyond the field of play. Goretzka is an opinion leader on and off the football pitch -- and that's exactly what we like to see here at FC Bayern." (ANI)

