Leroy Sane joins Bayern Munich from Manchester City

Munich [Germany], July 3 (ANI): Bayern Munich on Friday announced the signing of Leroy Sane, who is making a move from Manchester City.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that runs until June 30, 2025, and will start preparing for the upcoming season in Munich next week.

Reflecting on the same, Sane said he is looking forward to the new challenge and "can't wait to train with the team."

"FC Bayern is a great club with big goals - and these goals suit me as well. I'm looking forward to the new challenge and can't wait to train with the team. I know Hansi Flick from the U21 national team, we had a very good relationship there. I want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority," the club's official website quoted Sane as saying.

FC Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge commented: "We're very happy to welcome Leroy Sane to FC Bayern. He is an outstanding player who has proven his qualities over the past few years, especially in the national team. Our goal is to gather the best German players at FC Bayern and the signing of Leroy emphasises this goal. I would like to congratulate Hasan Salihamidzic on successfully concluding the transfer."

Sane spent his youth career at SG Wattenscheid 09 (until 2005), FC Schalke 04 (2005-2008) and Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2008-2011) before the then 15-year-old rejoined the Schalke "Knappenschmiede" academy.

Three years later, Sane made his Bundesliga debut and scored 13 goals in his first regular professional season (2015/16). He signed for Manchester City in the summer of 2016. Under coach Pep Guardiola, he became English champion in 2018 and 2019, FA Cup winner, and won three League Cups and two Community Shields. He scored 39 goals in 135 competitive matches for Manchester City. (ANI)

