Let's turn 2021 into a turning point: Ronaldo greets fans on New Year

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday extended greetings to his fans on the occasion of New Year and said "may 2021 be a year to always remember for the best reasons".

Ronaldo also acknowledged the impacts that the coronavirus pandemic had on the world but stated that it is time to bounce back and try to turn 2021 into a turning point.

"2020 was not an easy year, there's no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world. But now it's time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference. Because no matter how hard is the fall, what really defines us is the way we get back on our feet and how fast we are ready to face new obstacles," Ronaldo said in a Facebook post while sharing a picture with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and kids.



"So let's try to turn 2021 into a turning point, a new beginning, a fresh start. Because all us - and I do mean all of us - can still become better versions of ourselves. And if we do it all together, that might actually be the secret to turn things around for the better. Happy New Year! And may 2021 be a year to always remember for the best reasons!" he added.

Recently, Ronaldo won the 'Player of the Century' award at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, and former player Ronaldinho were also in the race to bag the accolade but the Portuguese outclassed all to clinch the award. (ANI)

