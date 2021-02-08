Lewandowski aiming for 'one of the biggest historical achievements'

Doha [Qatar], February 7 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski said that if his club wins the FIFA Club World Cup, they would complete "one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football".

Bayern Munich are aiming to complete a sextuple, having won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League at the end of the delayed 2019-20 season, before claiming the DFL-Supercup and European Super Cup at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

"I think if we win this Club World Cup it would complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football. We know we are so close, but we have to stay 100-per-cent concentrated. It would be really special. Not just for Bayern or for Germany, but it would be one of the biggest historical achievements from all over the world," FIFA's official website quoted Lewandowski as saying.



Bayern Munich are currently preparing to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup semi-final, slated to take place on Monday.

Asked if playing against teams from different parts of the world be a challenge, Lewandowski said: "It will be nothing new for us. We play a lot of games in our national teams against teams from all around the world. It will be special, but we are ready for this. We're ready to try and win the next title. We've won everything that we could have won from [2020]. This is the last title we can win. We know we're playing against the best teams from continents all over the world. It's our next challenge and we're ready for it."

In December last year, Lewandowski won The Best FIFA Men's Player award. Reflecting on the same, the player said: "In the first moments you don't realise exactly what it means, but over the next days and weeks you realise that you've won maybe the most important title in your life. It was amazing. But I know that what I won was because of what we won as a team. I hope we can continue winning titles." (ANI)

