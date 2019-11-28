Lewandowski becomes fastest player to score four goals in Champions League fixture

Belgrade [Serbia], Nov 27 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski on Tuesday (local time) became the fastest player to score four goals in a Champions League match.

He achieved the feat in the match against Crvena Zvezda, goal.com reported.

His four goals helped his side thrash their opponents 6-0.

The 31-year-old scored four goals in just 14 minutes and 31 seconds, extending Bayern's 1-0 advantage at half-time to a five-goal lead.

In the match, Lewandowski also became the second player to score four goals in the Champions League twice, alongside Argentine Lionel Messi.

It was Lewandowski's third hat-trick in the competition and he is now behind Messi and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo in Champions League history who have scored eight hat-tricks each.

Lewandowski has scored 27 goals from only 20 appearances across different competitions.

Bayern Munich will next take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on December 11. (ANI)

