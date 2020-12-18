Lewandowski, Bronze win Best FIFA Players award for 2020

Zurich [Switzerland], December 18 (ANI): Robert Lewandowski has been named the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year for 2020, with the Bayern Munich star beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the coveted prize.

While Lucy Bronze was named The Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year. Bronze returned home to England with Manchester City this year after starring for Lyon last season.



Poland and FC Bayern Munchen striker Lewandowski was named The Best FIFA Men's Player for the first time in his career. Likewise, defender Bronze is also a maiden recipient of The Best FIFA Women's Player Award after rounding off an impeccable spell with Olympique Lyonnais in style before returning to England to play for Manchester City WFC.

Current Netherlands women's national-team boss Sarina Wiegman was named The Best FIFA Women's Coach for the second time in her career following her 2017 success. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp claimed The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award for the second consecutive year, having steered Liverpool FC to the English Premier League title for the first time, 30 years after their last top-flight success. As per the Rules of Allocation (art. 12), Klopp was declared the winner after a close race with Hans-Dieter Flick (FC Bayern Munchen), with the outcome, decided on voting by the national-team coaches.

Germany and FC Bayern Munchen's Manuel Neuer was chosen as The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper, while France and Olympique Lyonnais' Sarah Bouhaddi capped her amazing career with The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper Award. (ANI)

