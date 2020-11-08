Lewandowski delighted after win in 'classic battle' against Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund [Germany], November 8 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski expressed elation over his side's 'big win' in the 'classic battle' against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich secured a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga here on Saturday. With this victory, Bayern Munich have claimed the top spot on the Bundesliga table as the club now has 18 points from seven matches.



After the triumph, Lewandowski took to Instagram and wrote: "Classic battle, big win. We are at the top."

Marco Reus netted the opening goal of the match in the 45th minute, putting Borussia Dortmund ahead. However, the lead did not last long as David Alaba scored an equalizer in the 45+4th minute.

Lewandowski then scored a goal before Leroy Sane's strike in the 80th minute took the scoreline to 3-1. Erling Haaland found the net three minutes later but it was not enough to restrict Bayern Munich from securing a win.


