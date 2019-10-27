Lewandowski elated over his record-breaking performance

Leeds [UK], Oct 27 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is elated over his record-breaking performance during the clash against Union Berlin.

During their Bundesliga clash on Saturday, Bayern Munich registered a 2-1 victory over Union Berlin. Lewandowski, who scored the second goal of the match, became the first player to score in the opening nine matches of a Bundesliga season.

"I always try to do my best, to perform to the best of my ability. I'm glad we won. I want to help the team with my goals, with my play, with my movements," Goal.com quoted Lewandowski as saying.

"I'm glad about the record of course, but I focus on football and training. Maybe I'll think about it more at the end of the season," he added.

Bayern Munich will now compete against Vfl Bochum in DFB Cup on October 30. (ANI)

