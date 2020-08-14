Lewandowski is extraordinary but Messi from another planet: Arturo Vidal

Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich, Barcelona's Arturo Vidal said that comparison between opponents' Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi is difficult as his teammate is from 'another planet'.

"Lewandowski is extraordinary, very dangerous and a great scorer. It will be very difficult to mark him, but a comparison with Messi is difficult. Leo is from another planet, although Lewandowski is the best striker in the world alongside Luis Suarez. Coach Flick has done very well and has won two titles," the club's official website quoted Vidal as saying.

Barcelona are scheduled to take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final on Saturday.

Vidal, who played for Bayern Munich before joining Barcelona, said it will be a great game and his side will have to perform well to progress in the competition.

"Bayern are always favourites. I was there and I felt it, but tomorrow's game is against FC Barcelona and Barca is the best in the world, so it will be very even," he said.

"It will be a great game, very tight. Bayern have had a spectacular year, and are Bundesliga and German Cup winners. We know how difficult it's going to be, but we're FC Barcelona and if we do things well we can win. We will try to leave everything out on the pitch," Vidal added. (ANI)

