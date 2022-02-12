Ligue 1: Mbappe's injury-time winner lifts PSG against Rennes

Paris [France], February 12 (ANI): An injury-time winner from Kylian Mbappe gave Paris Saint-Germain a last-gasp 1-0 win against Rennes on Friday night, as Round 24 of Ligue 1 kicked off at the Parc des Princes.

Mauricio Pochettino's strong team selection suggested that his attention was purely on Bruno Genesio's men, who themselves were looking to complete a double over the league leaders.



As the first half wore on, PSG began to dominate possession but lacked intensity and any real goalmouth threat to the frustration of the Parc des Princes faithful.

But it was Rennes that went close to breaking the deadlock when Gaetan Laborde's header just missed the target for Rennes (57'). With time running out and with Rennes seemingly happy to leave the capital with a hard-earned point, PSG countered and grabbed themselves a dramatic 93rd minute winner, when Messi played in Mbappe to fire home the winner, extending the Parisian's lead at the top of the table to a provisional 16 points.

Mbappe was once again the man to dig PSG out of a hole and send the Parc des Princes crowd home happy. The 23-year-old has now scored 12 league goals this season and looks in fine shape to take on Real Madrid on Tuesday. (ANI)

