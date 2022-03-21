Ligue 1: Monaco stun PSG 3-0, Marseille move to second spot after win over Nice

Paris [France], March 21 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain endured a nightmare afternoon in the principality on Sunday as Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice in a 3-0 win for AS Monaco against the Ligue 1 leaders.

If PSG were still reeling following their UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid 10 days earlier, this game came less than 72 hours after Monaco bowed out of the Europa League against Braga.

Yet the principality side appeared determined to make up for that and keep their season alive as they blew away a disappointing visiting side missing a host of players including the unwell Lionel Messi.



Ben Yedder opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a superb finish with the outside of his left boot from a Youssouf Fofana right-wing cross, and he was involved in the move that led to the second goal midway through the second half. He laid the ball off for Ruben Aguilar whose low ball into the middle was turned into the net by Kevin Volland.

Volland then won a late penalty when he was fouled by Presnel Kimpembe in the area, and Ben Yedder converted from the spot despite Gianluigi Donnarumma getting a big touch on the ball (84').

Later, Arkadiusz Milik opened the scoring from the penalty spot and Cedric Bakambu came off the bench to net a decisive second goal as Marseille defeated Nice 2-1 to move back into second place in the table.

This was Marseille's 57th league win against Nice, equalling the record they hold (against Metz) for the most wins any club has against another top-flight side. (ANI)

