Ligue 1: PSG suffers big shock before UCL second leg tie against Bayern Munich

Paris [France], February 28 (ANI): Paris Saint-German recieved a huge blow just a week before their second-leg clash against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, as manager Christophe Galtier revealed that Presnel Kimpembe would remain sidelined for the rest of the season.

PSG cruised through Marseille with a 3-0 victory with the help of the deadly duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. But before PSG could write the story of Marseille's downfall the 27-year-old French defender tried to sprint back to his own goal to stop Nuno Tavares.

However, he went straight to the ground despite visible pain on his face. After the medics' initial medical examination on the pitch, Kimpembe was stretched off the pitch.

In the post-match press conference after the match Christophe Galtier revealed, "Unfortunately, he's seriously injured and he'll be out for the remainder of the season. He has excruciating pain in his Achilles tendon. We believe it's serious." Various injuries have haunted Kimpembe throughout his career. But this season especially injuries and Kimpembe have hardly been separated from each other.



Injuries have followed the French defender since he picked up a calf injury on August 30, 2022. He made his comeback after two days but only to be sidelined 12 days later for more than a month.

Since November 1 Kimpembe has picked up three continuous Achilles Tendon injuries and missed 187 days of football. His primary focus will be to heal his tendon fully to make a strong comeback next season.

With the likes of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi in the front line, PSG has been rampant in front of goal so far this season. However, while goals can win matches, defence wins the title. Without a Kimpembe, PSG will miss a huge piece in their puzzle to complete a turnaround against Bayern Munich. Juan Bernat and Danilo Pereira are the most likely players to replace Kimpembe.

Christophe Galtier can opt for a set of special tactics and formations to face the German Giants.

PSG will play Bayern Munich on March 9, in front of 70,000 fans wearing shades of red at the Allianz Arena. (ANI)

