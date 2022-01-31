Ligue 1: Tanguy Ndombele rejoins Lyon on loan from Spurs

Lyon [France], January 31 (ANI): Olympique Lyonnais on Monday announced the arrival of Tottenham's French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, until June 30, 2022, in the form of a loan with a fee of 1.42 million Euros, accompanied by a purchase option.

Having played first for Amiens, Tanguy Ndombele has already worn the colours of Olympique Lyonnais for two seasons, between 2017 and 2019.



He played 96 matches in all competitions and appearing in particular in the team of the season in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League in 2019.

Transferred the following summer to Tottenham for 60M Euros (+ 10M Euros in bonuses) the 25-year-old French international, who first played for the French team in the Lyon jersey (7 caps), has since played 91 matches with Spurs.

With more than 200 matches to his credit (16 goals), Tanguy Ndombele thus compensates for the departure of Bruno Guimaraes, transferred to Newcastle, with the ambition of getting back to his best at a club he particularly appreciates and with whom he will try to achieve the objectives set out at the start of the season, both in Ligue 1 and in the Europa League. (ANI)

