Lille one of the best in France: Pochettino expecting 'very difficult' game

Paris [France], April 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Ligue 1 clash against Lille, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino said their opponents are "one of the best in France" and he is expecting it to be a very difficult game.

PSG and Lille both have 63 points from 30 games and currently hold the first and second spots respectively on the Ligue 1 table. However, Pochettino's men will be high on confidence as they had defeated Lille 3-0 in the Coupe de France on March 17.

"Lille are a very good side, one of the best in France, and they have done well since the start of the season. It's going to be tough, but we hope to win. The 3-0 Coupe de France win? Each match is different, the competition is too. Lille are a strong team with very good players, just like us," the club's official website quoted Pochettino as saying.



"After the international break, we'll have to see what situation Lille are in, how their players are after playing and some long trips, just like ours. It's hard to say what kind of game it'll be, but we expect it to be very difficult," he added.

If PSG wins the match, they will consolidate their top position on the Ligue 1 table but if Lille wins the match, they will topple Pochettino's side to claim the top spot.

Acknowledging the importance of the game, Pochettino said: "I think it'll be a difficult game against a great Lille side. It's an important game for both sides. There are three important points at stake, but there is some way to go before the end of the league season. We want to win to stay on top of the table, but there are a lot of matches still to play."

PSG will take on Lille in the Ligue 1 on Saturday. (ANI)

