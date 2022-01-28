Lino Sousa joins Arsenal from West Bromwich Albion

London [Arsenal], January 28 (ANI): Lino Sousa has joined Arsenal as he signed his first professional contract, the London-based club announced on Friday.

The 17-year-old left-back has joined Gunners from West Bromwich Albion. An England youth international, Lino has represented his country at both under-15 and under-16 levels, in addition to making his debut for West Brom's under-18s at 15 years of age.



He then went on to make his Premier League 2 debut at just 16 and remains eligible to represent Portugal.

"It's an amazing feeling," Lino told Arsenal Media.

"I'd like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity to be here and I'm just really excited to get going to be honest. I feel really good. The players have made me feel welcome and I've been with the under-18s and under-23s and they're a really good bunch of lads," he added. (ANI)

