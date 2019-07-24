Argentine striker Lionel Messi
Argentine striker Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi handed USD 1500 fine by CONMEBOL

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:41 IST

Leeds [UK], July 24 (ANI): Argentine striker Lionel Messi has been given a USD 1500 fine by South America's football governing body, CONMEBOL, over his comments about the federation's corruption during the recently concluded COPA America.
Messi will also be serving a one-game suspension for the red card he received against Chile in the tournament's third-fourth playoff match, Goal.com reported.
Messi was given his first red-card in a 14-year-long span and this decision had not gone well with the striker as he blasted CONMEBOL, saying the whole tournament was set up for Brazil's win.
"There is no doubt, the whole thing is set up for Brazil. I hope the VAR (video assistant referee) and referees don't play any part in the final and that Peru can compete but it looks tough to me," Messi had said.
"I did not want to be part of this corruption, we shouldn't have to be part of this disrespect we suffered during the Copa America. We could have gone further but we weren't allowed into the final. Corruption, referees and all the rest stopped people from enjoying the football," he had said.
Chile's Gary Medal and Messi were handed red cards in the 37th minute of the match. The video footage showed that Medal was clearly the aggressor and the decision of the referee was challenged by Messi. The Argentine striker, thereafter, had walked off the field.
During the medal receiving ceremony, Messi had not shown up on the field. Earlier in the tournament, Messi had also criticised the ground conditions for the competition and also questioned refereeing decisions.
Messi had been critical of the referees after the team's 2-0 loss against Brazil in the semi-final.
"I always tell the truth and I'm honest, that is what keeps me calm...If what I say has repercussions that is not my business. I think that what happened is because of what I said against Brazil," Messi had said.
Brazil had won the Copa America 2019 as they defeated Peru 3-1 in the finals on July 7. (ANI)

