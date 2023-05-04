Lionel Messi likely to leave PSG at conclusion of ongoing season

Paris [France], May 4 (ANI): Lionel Messi is likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the conclusion of the season, as the Ligue 1 club has no plans to extend his contract, reported Sky Sports on Thursday.

Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG in the summer of 2021 after leaving Barcelona due to financial concerns.

The 35-year-old has made 71 appearances for the French club, scoring 31 goals and recording 34 assists while winning the title in 2022.

Messi's representatives were in talks about extending his contract during the World Cup in Qatar, but the dynamic has suddenly shifted.

PSG considers Messi's signing to be a success both on and off the pitch, but after the club was eliminated from the Champions League by Bayern Munich, some fans turned against him.

Messi was also punished by PSG earlier this week for travelling to Saudi Arabia on a personal promotional trip without authorisation.

The Argentina international is said to have asked PSG for permission to visit the country, which he did on Sunday night after postponing a business trip twice due to team defeats.



After a day of talks with the club's hierarchy, Messi was suspended for two games and fined two weeks' pay for failing to obtain that permission.

Messi will now miss the Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio, but he might return for the May 21 meeting against Auxerre.

Since the World Cup, the forward and the team have not performed as well as expected, and his departure in the summer will fit with the club's new strategy of focusing on young French players rather than signing superstar talents.

Messi remains confident in his ability to play at the greatest level in Europe, and Barcelona has made no secret of their intention to re-sign him this summer.

It remains to be seen whether they can afford to grant him a new deal, but at this point in his career, he is far more likely to stay in Europe than move to Inter Miami - or any other MLS club - or Saudi Arabia.

Messi was photographed in Riyadh on Monday and promoted his visit on social media. Messi is already a tourism ambassador in Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabian team, wants to capture Messi this summer and is willing to give him an unprecedented £400 million for just one season in order to sell a league that already has Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Monday, Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb tweeted a greeting to Messi and posted photos of the Argentine only hours after he had played 90 minutes in PSG's 3-1 home defeat to Lorient.

"I am delighted to welcome Messi and his family to Saudi Arabia to enjoy magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences," Al-Khateeb wrote on Twitter. "We welcome visitors from all over the world to enjoy a one-of-a-kind trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality." (ANI)

