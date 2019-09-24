Lionel Messi, Megan Rapinoe named FIFA players of the year

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): Argentine star Lionel Messi on Monday bagged his sixth FIFA Men's Player of the Year award while US' Megan Rapinoe, who captained her team to victory in this year's World Cup, has been named Women's Player of the Year.

At the FIFA Best awards ceremony here, both the players were handed over the coveted trophies and stood together for the photo session.

Messi had ensured Barcelona's victory in the La Liga and helped the team reach the semi-finals in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Rapinoe's achievement was recognised after the American forward netted six goals in the FIFA Women's World Cup in July.

She won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot for her top performance in the tournament. (ANI)

