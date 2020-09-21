Lionel Messi posts farewell message for Arturo Vidal as midfielder prepares to join Inter Milan

Barcelona [Spain], September 21 (ANI): Barcelona's Lionel Messi on Monday posted a farewell message for teammate Arturo Vidal, who is set to join Italian club Inter Milan.

"I only knew you from facing each other and you always seemed like a phenomenon to me, but then I was lucky enough to meet you personally and you surprised me even more," Messi said in Spanish on an Instagram post.



"They were two years sharing many things and you made yourself notice a lot, the dressing room will miss you, @ kingarturo23oficial. I wish you all the best in this new stage at your new club. We will cross paths again, for sure," he added.

Vidal has already arrived in Milan. "@kingarturo23 has landed in Milan!" Inter Milan tweeted.

Barcelona are currently gearing up for the La Liga clash against Villarreal, slated to take place on September 28. (ANI)

