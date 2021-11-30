Lionel Messi takes home his seventh Ballon d'Or

Paris [France], November 30: Popular Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Monday (local time) won the 2021 Ballon d'Or, adding the seventh golden ball to his account.

The 34-year-old, who is also the star player of Paris St-Germain football club, has won Ballon d'Or in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

The official Twitter account of Ballon d'Or #ballondor tweeted, "HERE IS THE WINNER! SEVEN BALLON D'OR FOR LIONEL MESSI! #ballondor."



Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski ranked second and Chelsea's Jorginho stood third as runners up to the Ballon d'Or.

"Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players! I won Striker of the Year Award and no player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support," tweeted Lewandowski.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG also took home the Yashin Trophy for goalkeeper of the year, and Pedri Gonzalez of Barcelona won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player. Alexia Putellas of Barcelona won the women's Ballon d'Or.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony crowned mainstream footballers at the Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris. (ANI)

