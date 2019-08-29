Lionel Messi wins 'Forward of the Season' award

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Barcelona's Lionel Messi bagged the Forward of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday.

Messi had 285 points under his belt and interestingly, the second-placed Sadio Mane had only 109 points.

The Argentine was the UEFA Champions League top scorer and also the Liga top scorer and assist provider.

Messi is also in the race for the 2018-19 UEFA 'Player of the Year Awards'. Other two nominees for the honour are Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

During the event, Van Dijk won the Defender of the Season award while Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker won the Goalkeeper of the Season award. (ANI)

