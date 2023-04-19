Lisandro Martinez provides update on his injury

Manchester [United Kingdom], April 19 (ANI): Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has provided an update on his recovery from his injury which he suffered against Sevilla on last Friday in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final.

The Argentinian defender shared a post on his Instagram which gave an insight on how his recovery has been going on.

"Everything went really well, thanks to God! Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery," Martinez wrote in his Instagram post.

Earlier after sustaining the injury, he shared a post to thank the support he recieved from fans all around the world.

"Not the way I imagined what's been a very special season would end, but sometimes we face obstacles along the way that we have to overcome to make us stronger and we learn from them," he wrote.

"I know that I'll be back very soon to go for more. In the meantime, I'll continue to support all my teammates to achieve our objectives.



"The number of messages and support I've received has been amazing, they're giving me strength and encouragement at this moment.

"Many, many thanks to you all from the bottom of my heart," Martinez wrote in his Instagram post.

The young defender has already been ruled out of the season. He will miss out on United's UEL quarter-final second-leg clash against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Friday.

Along with this, Erik Ten Hag shared an update on another injured star Alejandro Garnacho.

"We have something in our heads, and he will definitely be back before the end of the season," said Erik Ten Hag as quoted Manchester United.

"I think he will be in the final stages, but I don't want to bring so much pressure on the medical staff and Garnacho to set a date when he will be back."

"This is part of football and our profession," he wrote. "However, I am already focused in my recovery. God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever," continued Erik Ten Hag. (ANI)

