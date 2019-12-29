Liverpool ambition is to be most successful in Premier League, says Klopp

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Wolves, Liverpool's coach Jurgen Klopp said that their aim is to become the most successful team in the Premier League.

"I'm not stupid and we know what faces us in this particular period is a big, big test. But this is the Premier League and our ambition is to be the most successful team in it and that means rising to meet every challenge," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool manager said that the team will never blame anyone for the setbacks.

"We will have setbacks, we will lose games, of course, we will. But we will never look to external factors to explain it, no matter how legitimate they may appeal," he said.

Earlier, Liverpool defeated Leicester 4-0 on Thursday and consolidated its position at the top of the table.

The team currently has 52 points from 18 matches and is 10 points ahead of the second-placed club Leicester.

Liverpool will next take on Wolves later in the day, which is placed on the seventh spot in the Premier League table with 30 points. (ANI)