Liverpool ambitious like crazy: Klopp ahead of Salzburg clash

Leeds [UK], Dec 10 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said they are 'ambitious like crazy' ahead of their clash against Salzburg.

Liverpool require a point from the match against Salzburg to seal their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"It's not that I expect us to go through. I expect us to play the best game we can play. Salzburg were very happy that they won against Genk last time out and that we draw against Napoli, so they have a final against us. Napoli were happy because they know they only have to play Genk," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"We are prepared for that. Salzburg have to win against Liverpool. It's possible and I like that. We are still ambitious like crazy, we will run for our lives. It's not that we come here and think we have to dominate Salzburg," he added.

Klopp also termed it the 'most important game in our life'.

"We have to focus on the next game. It's tough because we play every three days. Tomorrow night is the most important game in our life because there is no other one," Klopp said.

Liverpool will compete against Salzburg on Tuesday (local time). (ANI)

