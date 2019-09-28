Liverpool logo
Liverpool logo

Liverpool announce squad for Sheffield United clash

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 16:55 IST

Liverpool [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): Ahead of the match against Sheffield United, Liverpool on Saturday announced their 11-man squad for the match.
Liverpool have won all their six Premier League clashes so far and sit on the top position of the points table with 18 points.
The club will aim to maintain their winning streak in the Premier League when they will compete against Sheffield United today.
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 17:02 IST

Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 7.87 crore as out-of-pocket...

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Union Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry on Saturday sanctioned Rs 7.87 crore as an out-of-pocket allowance for 2625 Khelo India (KI) athletes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 16:59 IST

We can win final if team play to its full potential: Floyd Pinto

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 28 (ANI): As India gear up to face Bangladesh in the SAFF U-18 Championship final, team coach Floyd Pinto on Saturday said the Blue Colts can lift the coveted trophy if they play to their full potential.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 16:47 IST

Sharmila, Gurjit score in India's 2-1 win over Great Britain

Marlow [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey team defeated the hosts Great Britain by 2-1 in the opening game of five-match series on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 16:24 IST

Parupalli Kashyap loses to Kento Momota crashes out of Korea Open

Incheon [South Korea], Sept 28 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap faced a defeat at the hands of Japan's Kento Momota 13-21, 15-21 in a semifinal match of the Korea Open here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:27 IST

BCB increases beep test requirement levels in domestic cricket

London [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has chosen to raise the beep-test requirement at the domestic level in order to address the dropping fitness levels among the men's players in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:45 IST

Series in Australia important because of T20 World Cup: Chamari Atapattu

London [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia, the Islanders' shortest format captain Chamari Atapattu said the tour is of utmost importance and will help them prepare for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:09 IST

Delhi shot-putter scripts national record

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A shot-put athlete Parth Lakra from national capital has scripted a national record with 18.01 m throw in the recently concluded 17th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:49 IST

Rohit Sharma dismissed for duck as an opener in practice match

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck in his first match as a red-ball opener on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:56 IST

Argentina leave out Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria for friendly matches

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Sept 28 (ANI): Argentina has left out strikers Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria for the upcoming friendly matches against Germany and Ecuador in October.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:15 IST

Sachin Tendulkar wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday!

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday wished veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 09:12 IST

Relation between Mbappe and Neymar key for us: PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

Leeds [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that the side's fortunes in the ongoing Ligue 1 season largely depend on the relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 08:08 IST

FIFA threatens sanctions over voting process in annual awards ceremony

Zurich[Switzerland], Sept 28 (ANI): FIFA has threatened some national federations with possible sanctions over the voting process in the annual FIFA awards ceremony.

Read More
iocl