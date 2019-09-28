Liverpool beat Sheffield United, maintain winning streak in Premier League

Sheffield [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): Liverpool continued their winning streak in the Premier League as they defeated Sheffield United by 1-0 at Bramall Lane here on Saturday.

This was Liverpool's seventh consecutive victory in this season of Premier League. The club sits on the top position of the points table with 21 points.

In the first half, both the teams gave each other tough competition and managed to restrict each other from scoring a goal.

The second half also started on the same note.

However, Georginio Wijnaldum scored the first and the only goal of the match in the 70th minute.

Sheffield United failed to score an equaliser and hence, lost the match by 0-1.

Liverpool will now compete against Leicester City on October 5 in Premier League. (ANI)

