Liverpool broke Arsenal physically, says manager Klopp

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they managed to break Arsenal physically during his club's 3-1 win against the team in Premier League.

"The intention was to be us - just be us. Our identity is intensity, and the intensity we put into the game was really incredible. An opponent of the quality of Arsenal, you have to break somehow. Break them physically, yes. And we did," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool's Joel Matip, on Saturday, scored the opening goal of the match in the 41st minute followed by Mohamed Salah's incredible two goals in the 49 and 58 minute. Arsenal's only goal came from Lucas Torreira in the 85th minute.

Klopp said that the first half was very intense as they had no time to breathe.

"I said at half-time to the boys, 'How do you think they feel?' It was such an intense first half there was no time to breathe," he said.

Liverpool will now face Burnley on Aug 31. (ANI)

