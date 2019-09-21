Liverpool's Fabinho
Liverpool brought me up to highest level of my career: Fabinho

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:35 IST

Liverpool [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Liverpool midfielder Fabinho said that the club has brought him up to the highest level of his career.
"Definitely I am different. Liverpool has brought me up to the highest level of my career. I can win titles with Liverpool that I have always dreamed of," the club's official website quoted Fabinho as saying.
"We are a winning team and a great team to play for with the players and coaching team we have. Everything around Liverpool, the competition for places, is really good and pushes us on to be even better. Bringing all of that together has made me a better player, definitely," he added.
Liverpool have been performing brilliantly in the Premier League as they sit on the top position of the points table with 15 points. They have not faced even a single defeat in the Premier League so far.
Fabinho said the numbers show how consistent his team is.
"I know these are numbers, but they are very important numbers for us. It shows how consistent our team is and that's really important for a side like ours which looks to do important things in the Premier League. I hope we continue like this like we did last season and that we get even better this season," Fabinho said.
Liverpool will now compete against Chelsea in Premier League on September 22. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:08 IST

