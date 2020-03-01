Liverpool can play free football again: Klopp after club's first PL defeat this season

Leeds [UK], Mar 1 (ANI): After Liverpool's first defeat in the Premier League this season, manager Jurgen Klopp has shifted focus on the positives and said the team can now 'play free football again' without thinking about smashing records.

"We were going to lose a game at some time, and we didn't wait for it but it was clear it would happen. Tonight it happened and I see it rather positive that we got close to these records," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"Now we can play free football again and don't have to try to get a record. We just have to try to win football games again, and that's what we will do," he added.

Liverpool, who were on a 44-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, witnessed a massive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday.

Klopp stressed that he is not interested in numbers.

"I am not celebrating a 44-game run. Some people have said other numbers, and I'm not sure which is the right one because I don't care who is right. I don't know, I'm not interested," he said.

"But I know things like this are really difficult because the boys have to be absolutely everything. Tiredness wasn't a problem, no. Shape isn't something you can take for granted, form isn't something you can take for granted," Klopp added.

Despite the defeat, Liverpool top the Premier League table with 79 points, 22 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. (ANI)

