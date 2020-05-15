Liverpool cardiologist John Deelun Somauroo dies after long-term battle with cancer

Liverpool [UK], May 15 (ANI): Liverpool on Thursday announced that the club's cardiologist John Deelun Somauroo has died after a long-term battle with cancer.

"It was with great sadness Liverpool Football Club learned of the recent passing of renowned cardiology expert, Professor John Deelun Somauroo," the club said in a statement.

"A lifelong Reds fan, Professor Somauroo worked with the club as a cardiologist, screening senior and Academy players for potential cardiac diseases and assisting with medical procedures for new signings," the statement added.

Somauroo worked with a variety of other clubs during his career, including Everton, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, and Rangers.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Prof Somauroo's family and friends at this sad time," the statement read.

Currently, the football season has been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic. Before the suspension of the 2019-2020 season, Liverpool were topping the Premier League points table. (ANI)

