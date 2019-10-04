Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool coach confirms Matip, Shaqiri's absence from side's next match

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:16 IST

London [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Friday confirmed that both Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri will be missing the team's next match against Leicester City in the ongoing Premier League.
Matip missed out on the Champions League victory over Salzburg while Shaqiri continues to be sidelined through injury.
"Joel looks good but is not ready for tomorrow, and Shaq not. And Clyney not. That is it pretty much. After the international break, they are all back on track, apart from Clyney, but until then we have only one game and we have to play without them for that game," Liverpool's official website quoted Klopp as saying.
The coach also gave an injury update on regular goalkeeper Allison Becker.
Becker has not featured for the team since picking up a calf injury during the Norwich City match in the Premier League.
"With Alisson, it's still: maybe, maybe not. Yesterday he trained with the team for the first time. But if you know goalie sessions, they are often pretty more intense than the proper football sessions. He looked really good. We will see, I have to talk to different people before I make a decision about that," Klopp said.
Adrian who has come into the side after the injury to Becker, got the backing of Klopp and the coach said the team expects him to constantly do well.
"It is more important Ali can do the important stuff from a much higher intensity than it would have been in a five-a-side or whatever we could do between the games," Klopp said.
Liverpool is currently on top of the Premier League table as the side has 21 points from seven matches.
The team will next take on Leicester City tomorrow. (ANI)

