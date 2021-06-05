Liverpool confirm four departures, offer new contract to Larouci

London [UK], June 5 (ANI): Liam Coyle, Joe Hardy, Abdi Sharif and Jack Walls will leave Liverpool following the expiry of their contracts this summer, the Premier League club has confirmed.

Liverpool released retained list and confirmed the departure of four Academy players after the 2020-21 season.

"Everybody at the club thanks Liam, Joe, Abdi and Jack for their contributions and wishes them the best of luck in their future careers," Liverpool said in a statement.



The Reds also said contracts have been offered to Yasser Larouci and Remi Savage at the Academy.

Liverpool finished the Premier League season at the third spot managing to secure Champions League qualification.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez were all ruled out from the 2020-21 season and it was looking unlikely that Liverpool would gain a Champions League spot.

But the Reds responded with eight wins and two draws in their last 10 league games to turn their fortunes around.

After the feat, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said this particular achievement is incredible since the club suffered so many injuries. (ANI)

