Liverpool crowned Club World Cup champions

Doha [Qatar], Dec 22 (ANI): Liverpool won FIFA Club World Cup for the first time on Saturday with a decisive goal scored by Roberto Firmino in the ninth minute of the extra time.

Neither club was able to score any goal in the opening 90 minutes that witnessed an up-to-mark defence from both sides inside a packed Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar's capital city of Doha.

Levelled at 0-0, the match went into extra time. The deadlock was broken by 28-year-old Roberto Firmino in the 99th minute.

Liverpool last won the Champions League 2018/19 and are currently at the top of the premier league standings. (ANI)

