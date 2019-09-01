Liverpool dealt with Burnley's plan pretty well: Virgil van Dijk after 3-0 victory

Liverpool [UK], Sept 1 (ANI): Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk feels that his club dealt with Burnley FC's plans 'pretty well' which helped his club register 3-0 win over their opponent.

"Beforehand this was a tough fixture and I think everyone who comes here knows that. They have a clear plan, very direct, second balls, a hard fight, and I think we dealt with it pretty well. I'm very delighted to take the three points with us and keep the clean sheet," the club's official website quoted Van Dijk as saying.

With this victory on Saturday, Liverpool have now won all their four clashes so far in the Premier League.

Van Dijk, who has recently been named as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, said Burnley might still had hopes when it was 2-0 but after his club scored another goal, it was game over.

"They kept doing what they always do, 2-0 is a little bit dangerous because if they score one they are going to go for it and believe it, so I think they held on to that [belief] in the second half and obviously after we scored to make it 3-0 it was game over," he said.

Liverpool will now face Newcastle in Premier League on September 14. (ANI)

