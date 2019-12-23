Liverpool deserved the FIFA Club World Cup title, says Xavi

Leeds [UK], Dec 23 (ANI): As Liverpool lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy, Al Sadd manager Xavi said that the club was the best team in the tournament and deserved the title.

"Liverpool indeed was the best team in the tournament and deserved winning the title," Goal.com quoted Xavi as saying.

Liverpool clinched the title after defeating Flamengo in the final of the tournament by 1-0 on Saturday. Roberto Firmino scored the only goal in the match in the 99th minute.

The former Barcelona and Spain player, Xavi, said Liverpool have 'great players' like Mohamed Salah, Sadia Mane and Firmino.

"They are one of the best teams in the world and played good games, they also have great players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino," he said.

Xavi's club Al Sadd finished on the sixth spot of the tournament. (ANI)

