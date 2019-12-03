Liverpool deserves to be on top: Kyle Walker

Leeds [UK], Dec 3 (ANI): Manchester City's Kyle Walker has said that Liverpool deserves to be on the top of Premier League points table.

"The opposition are probably working us out a bit. Or the opposition are getting better. We are still the same squad," Goal.com quoted Walker as saying.

"We have changed very little. We are still adopting a professional mentality around the place. We have to take our hats off to Liverpool. They have been fantastic and credit where it is due. They deserve to be top, but it is not over until it is over," he added.

Liverpool sits on the top position with 40 points from 14 games while Manchester City holds the third spot with 29 points.

Manchester City will now compete against Burnely FC on Thursday. (ANI)

