Liverpool did exceptionally well: Klopp after victory over Monterrey

Doha [Qatar], Dec 19 (ANI): After defeating Monterrey in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his side did exceptionally well.

Liverpool defeated Monterrey on Wednesday by 2-1 and reached the final of the tournament.

"The hard way we saw now with a couple of games here in this tournament and obviously each team is here to represent the country, the continent, whatever, and try everything to be successful," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"The opponent tonight did exactly the same, they fought really hard. We had problems before the game, we knew that we will have some problems in the game as well, it was clear. But I really think the boys did exceptionally well because we had so many strange things," he added.

In the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, Liverpool will take on Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

Klopp stressed that Liverpool will have to recover quickly and make themselves ready for the final.

"I don't know who exactly will be ready for the next game, so we will see. I saw the bench of Monterrey, there were like 10, 15 players on it, I don't know, I'm not sure. Probably Flamengo's season is over, they are here with the full squad pretty much as well," he said.

"We have just to recover as quick as possible and to make ourselves ready. But we saw Flamengo, of course, in the other semi-final and it was an open game for a long period," Klopp added.

The final will be played on December 21. (ANI)

