Liverpool does not feel unbeatable: Virgil van Dijk

Leeds [UK], Jan 25 (ANI): Despite being at the number one spot in the Premier League standings, Liverpool's star defender Virgil van Dijk has said that the side does not feel unbeatable.

The Reds currently have 67 points from 23 matches in the tournament. From the 23 matches, Liverpool has managed to win 22.

In their last match, Liverpool edged out Wolves to record a 2-1 win to consolidate their pole position in the standings.

"You never feel unbeatable - it is not a feeling that we have. Anything can happen. There were moments against Wolves when things could have been different. They could have scored a second. We always feel we have to keep working hard," Goal.com quoted Van dijk as saying.

"We just try to keep improving. Things are going good at the moment and everyone is in a good situation," he added.

Last year, England internationals Joe Gomez (Liverpool) and Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) were involved in an on-field altercation when the two clubs clashed in the Premier League.

Van Dijk said that he talked to Gomez after the incident and tried to explain that whatever happened was not his fault.

Of course I talked with Joe and tried to help," Van Dijk said.

"That incident wasn't his fault. I spoke to him about it at the time and he came through that. I have been so impressed by Joe. We all saw last season, before he got injured, how good he is and how good he can be. He is someone I get on very well with -- on and off the pitch. That helps, of course," Van Dijk said.

Liverpool will next take on West Ham in the Premier League on January 29. (ANI)

