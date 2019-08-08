Liverpool dominates in UEFA award nominations

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 8 (ANI): Players from Liverpool dominate the nominations for positional awards 2018/19 as Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday rolled out three-man shortlist for each award.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane have been nominated in different award categories.

The Reds had managed to win Champions League 2018/19 as they had defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in the finals.

Juventus' striker Cristiano Ronaldo has also been nominated in the forward category.

Liverpool also finished at the second spot in the Premier League 2018/19 standings with 97 points and they had missed out on the title by just one point as Manchester City had 98 points.

The positional award nominees for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, now Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax, now Barcelona), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

In the last season, all awards were swept by players from Spanish club Real Madrid. Keylor Navas won in the goalkeeper category, Sergio Ramos came out triumphant in defender category.

Ronaldo won in the forward category whereas Luka Modric trumped other nominees in the midfielder category.

The winners will be announced during the 2019/20 Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday, August 29. (ANI)

