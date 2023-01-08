Liverpool escape defeat in thrilling 2-2 draw with Wolves

Liverpool [UK], January 8 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers punched above their weight in the FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool after they almost pulled off a victory but had to settle for a 2-2 draw due to a VAR decision not going their way at Anfield on Saturday.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez scored goals for the cup holders in both halves at Anfield to give Liverpool a 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup third round, setting up a rematch at Molineux. Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee-Chan found the net for the Wolves to deny Liverpool the win.

In the 82nd minute, Toti volleyed Hwang Hee-low Chan's centre into the net to ignite wild celebrations on the opposing end. However, those celebrations were ultimately muted when the setup to the goal was called offside by VAR.

Alisson's dreadfully wayward ball, which gave Goncalo Guedes an open goal after 26 minutes, gave Wolves the lead in a famous FA Cup match at Anfield.

The hosts' equaliser, on the other hand, came right before halftime and was of the highest calibre. Darwin Nunez received a fantastic pass from Trent Alexander-40-yard Arnold's cross-field pass, and he finished past Matija Sarkic with ease.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seemed to be in support of the Wolves goal which was called offside.

After halftime, Liverpool changed the course of the match when Toti nodded in Cody Gakpo's deep cross. Due to Toti's deliberate play of the ball, Mo Salah was controversially deemed to have been put in an unfair position and given the chance to score, which he took advantage of.

Chan scored his first club goal in 11 months, giving the Wolves some breathing room. However, Toti's controversial winner deprived Lopetegui of the crowning achievement of his brief Wolves career.

In the midst of a schedule that is already jam-packed later this month, both teams will now play a rematch at Molineux.

"On the pitch, I couldn't see it. For me, I thought it was a goal. It was the player in the left corner who might have been offside, we have one angle which I saw in the dressing room which I thought was offside but I would not swear on it. This angle, the VAR didn't have if I'm right. We had a similar situation in the Arsenal game, an angle was missing and everyone thought it was offside but we couldn't prove it. I don't know how these things can happen, but it happened. So I understand Wolves' frustrations, you want the right decision in these moments as we wanted it back then," said the Liverpool manager as quoted by Sky Sports.

Liverpool will lock horns with Brighton on Saturday, January 14, in the Premier League match. On Saturday, January 14, Julen Lopetegui's team hosts fellow Premier League underachievers West Ham in a critical top-flight match.

The Wolves will face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal game. (ANI)

