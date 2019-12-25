Liverpool extend Christmas greetings to fans

Liverpool [UK], Dec 25 (ANI): Liverpool on Wednesday extended their greetings to their fans on the occasion of Christmas. The club took to Twitter and posted a photo where the squad can be seen wearing Christmas cap.

"MERRY CHRISTMAS REDS! Have a great day and we'll see you tomorrow," Liverpool tweeted.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shared a special message for fans on the occasion.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our supporters a very peaceful and merry Christmas, however, you choose to mark this period of the year," Liverpool's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"Liverpool Football Club is a special club, one with fans, players and staff from different backgrounds and cultures, with their own individual customs and traditions, and everyone will choose to celebrate today in their own way. I love this. It's something special," he added.

The club recently lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after defeating Flamengo in the final.

Liverpool top the Premier League table with 49 points and will compete against Leicester City in the next clash on Friday. (ANI)

